Colorado Rockies (56-74, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (79-51, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-5, 5.87 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (16-5, 2.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -322, Rockies +258; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves aim to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Atlanta has a 79-51 record overall and a 42-25 record at home. The Braves have gone 32-20 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Colorado is 56-74 overall and 20-42 in road games. The Rockies have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .402.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Braves are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 36 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 83 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12-for-39 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 24 home runs while slugging .489. Randal Grichuk is 15-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .272 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jackson Stephens: 7-Day IL (concussion), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.