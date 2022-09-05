CINCINNATI | Aristides Aquino hit his first career grand slam an inning after entering as an injury replacement and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 10-0 Sunday to split a doubleheader.

The Rockies won the opener 8-4. Charlie Blackmon’s pinch-hit, two-run single highlighted a four-run seventh and C.J. Cron hit his 25th homer.

Aquino got into the game as the designated hitter in the fifth when Jonathan India exited after fouling a pitch of his right foot. Aquino’s fifth home run of the season came off Chad Smith with two outs in the sixth.

“My first career grand slam, nothing feels better than that,” Aquino said. “I’ve been working hard. I want to go out there compete and do my best.”

India went 0 for 3, ending his career-best hitting streak at 16 games. He homered in the opener.

Colorado was trying for its first doubleheader sweep since doing it against the Reds in 2014. A rainout Saturday forced this twinbill.

“It was a long day for everyone but when you lose the first game of a doubleheader, it is important to bounce back quick,” Reds manager David Bell said.

Reds starter Chase Anderson only lasted 2 2/3 innings, walking four. But four Cincinnati relievers combined to allow only four hits the rest of the way.

Derek Law (2-1) got the win.

The Reds scored five runs in the fourth, two after a throw by third baseman Ryan McMahon skipped past the catcher for an error.

Jose Urena (3-6) allowed six earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.

“They bundled some hits together, some groundballs found some holes,” said Rockies manager Bud Black. “We were able to limit the damage, except for two innings.”

TJ Friedl went 2 for 4 after hitting two home runs in the opener for the Reds.

Rockies starter German Marquez (8-10) gave up just one hit through the first five innings — Friedl’s solo homer to lead off the fourth. Friedl went deep off Marquez again in the sixth for his first career multi-home run game, making the score 2-0.

It was Friedl’s fifth homer since being recalled on Aug. 16. He’s the first Reds batter this season to homer twice off the same pitcher.

Reds rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo tied a career high with nine strikeouts over six scoreless innings. He allowed only two hits and left with a two-run lead.

But the Reds bullpen, one of the worst in baseball, couldn’t hold the lead.

Joe Kuhnel (2-3) took the loss.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: SS Jose Iglesias hurt his hand during his at-bat in the fourth inning of the first game. Alan Trejo took over at shortstop. “He’s been dealing with a hand thing,” Black said.

“Rolled his hand on the one swing. He’s sore.” Iglesias was not available for game two.

Reds: Despite leaving the game in the fifth, Bell said India didn’t suffer a serious injury.

“India was hit more on the muscle,” Bell said. “He wanted to stay in the game. I wanted to be safe there.”

UP NEXT

Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (2-6, 5.78) will start the three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at Coors Field.

Reds RHP Justin Dunn (1-2, 4.63) will start the series opener on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.