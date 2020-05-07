The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Colorado Rapids coach Robin Fraser says players will use team training fields for voluntary individual workouts starting Monday.

The Rapids join a list of Major League Soccer teams taking the first small steps toward returning to play. Sporting Kansas City, Atlanta United, Orlando City and Inter Miami let players onto fields Wednesday for controlled voluntary workouts on the first day permitted by the league.

The MLS suspended the season because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, closing all team facilities but asking players to remain in market with their teams.

Colorado plans on using two fields for its workouts and run about eight players at a time.

Fraser started the video call a bit late because of an injury sustained while kicking a soccer ball around with daughter. No word on the type of injury.