SANDY, Utah | Diego Rubio scored two goals and the Colorado Rapids beat Real Salt Lake 5-0 on Saturday night.

Rubio flicked in a header from point-blank range to open the scoring in the third minute and made it 2-0 when he side-netted a shot from 25 yards out in the 10th.

Colorado (3-3-4) snapped a seven-game winless streak following back-to-back wins to start the regular season. The Rapids had lost five in a row to Salt Lake, including a 4-1 loss Aug. 22.

Sam Vines scored in the 49th minute, Braian Galván — a 19-year old — scored his first MLS goal in the 55th and homegrown Cole Bassett, another 19-year old, capped the scoring in the 88th minute.

Douglas Martinez was shown a red card in the 64th and Real Salt Lake (3-3-5) played a man down the rest of the way.