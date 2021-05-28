Colorado Rapids midfielder Jack Price brings ball down the pitch against Minnesota United in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Commerce City. Price and the Rapids play host to FC Dallas Saturday night at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

FC Dallas (1-2-3) vs. Colorado Rapids (3-2-1)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -119, FC Dallas +283, Draw +286; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids host FC Dallas in Western Conference play.

The Rapids went 8-6-4 overall and 3-1-3 at home during the 2020 season. Colorado averaged 1.8 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.

FC Dallas finished 9-6-7 overall and 2-5-3 on the road a season ago. FC Dallas scored 29 goals a season ago, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Younes Namli (injured), Steven Beitashour (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).

FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira (injured), Nkosi Tafari (injured), Kyle Zobeck (injured), Phelipe Megiolaro (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

