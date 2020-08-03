Denver Nuggets (43-23, third in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (41-24, fifth in the Western Conference)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Monday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference.

The Thunder are 8-4 against Northwest Division teams. Oklahoma City ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 6.0.

The Nuggets are 10-1 against Northwest Division teams. Denver is third in the Western Conference scoring 49.4 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 10.7.

The Thunder won the last matchup between these two squads 113-101 on Feb. 21. Chris Paul scored 29 points to help lead Oklahoma City to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danilo Gallinari leads the Thunder averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 19.1 points per game while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Adams is shooting 64.5% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Jokic has shot 52.7% and is averaging 20.2 points for the Nuggets. Jerami Grant is averaging 14.5 points and three rebounds while shooting 50.3% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 111.5 points, 40.8 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.7 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 45.1% shooting.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 110.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 48.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: day to day (foot), Will Barton: day to day (knee), Jamal Murray: day to day (hamstring), Gary Harris: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.