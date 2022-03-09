Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings guard Josh Jackson (20) and guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Denver. Denver, which won 115-110 in that meeting, visits Sacramento Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets (39-26, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (24-43, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Nuggets take on Sacramento.

The Kings are 17-26 in Western Conference games. Sacramento is eighth in the Western Conference with 12.3 fast break points per game led by De’Aaron Fox averaging 2.8.

The Nuggets are 24-18 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Kings 115-110 in their last meeting on Feb. 27. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 23 points, and Fox led the Kings with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison Barnes is averaging 17.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Kings. Justin Holiday is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Nuggets. Bryn Forbes is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 111.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Nuggets: 9-1, averaging 120.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Jeremy Lamb: out (hip), Maurice Harkless: out (ankle).

Nuggets: Will Barton: out (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

