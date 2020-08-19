Utah Jazz (44-28, sixth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Denver Nuggets (46-27, third in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT

LINE: Nuggets -4; over/under is 218.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Denver leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets take on the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Nuggets won the last matchup 135-125. Jamal Murray scored 36 points to help lead Denver to the victory and Donovan Mitchell totaled 57 points in the loss for Utah.

The Nuggets are 12-2 against the rest of their division. Denver averages 44.1 rebounds per game and is 29-9 when outrebounding opponents.

The Jazz are 5-7 against the rest of the division. Utah ranks third in the Western Conference giving up only 108.8 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16.7 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers, while scoring 24 points per game and shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 118 points, 42.5 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.4 points on 49.1% shooting.

Jazz: 3-7, averaging 112.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points on 49.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: day to day (knee), Gary Harris: day to day (hip).

Jazz: Mike Conley: out (personal), Ed Davis: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.