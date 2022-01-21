DENVER | The Denver Nuggets signed four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract on Friday to back up Nikola Jokic.

The 6-foot-10 Cousins will be eligible to play in six games for the Nuggets, starting Friday night game against Memphis.

Cousins averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17 games for Milwaukee, but was released this month as the Bucks wanted to open a roster spot.

The Nuggets have limited big-man depth behind the reigning MVP Jokic. Michael Porter Jr. (back surgery) is out and JaMychal Green is in COVID-19 protocols.

The Nuggets are the seventh team for the 31-year-old Cousins, who has been slowed in recent years by a torn Achilles’ tendon and torn ACL. He holds career averages of 20.1 points and 10.4 rebounds.