Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray reacts after hitting a 3-point basket with three minutes remaining in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 30, 2023, in Denver. Murray and the Nuggets visit the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets (4-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2, 11th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver seeks to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota.

Minnesota went 42-40 overall, 29-23 in Western Conference action and 22-19 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Timberwolves allowed opponents to score 115.8 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.

Denver finished 53-29 overall and 34-18 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Nuggets shot 50.4% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *