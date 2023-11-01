Denver Nuggets (4-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2, 11th in the Western Conference)



Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT



BOTTOM LINE: Denver seeks to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota.



Minnesota went 42-40 overall, 29-23 in Western Conference action and 22-19 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Timberwolves allowed opponents to score 115.8 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.



Denver finished 53-29 overall and 34-18 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Nuggets shot 50.4% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range last season.



INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).



Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

