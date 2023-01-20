Indiana Pacers (23-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (32-13, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to keep its eight-game win streak going when the Nuggets take on Indiana.

The Nuggets are 21-3 on their home court. Denver ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 32.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 8.7.

The Pacers are 8-14 in road games. Indiana has a 5-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Pacers 122-119 in their last meeting on Nov. 10. Jokic led the Nuggets with 24 points, and Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 24.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.6 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 18.1 points and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games for Denver.

Myles Turner is averaging 17.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 9-1, averaging 120.3 points, 43.9 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 116.4 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Peyton Watson: out (adductor), Jeff Green: out (hand), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: out (elbow/knee), Kendall Brown: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.