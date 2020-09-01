Utah Jazz (44-28, sixth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Denver Nuggets (46-27, third in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz take on the Denver Nuggets in game seven of the Western Conference first round. The Nuggets won the previous meeting 119-107. Jamal Murray scored 50 points to lead Denver to the victory and Donovan Mitchell scored 44 points in defeat for Utah.

The Nuggets are 12-2 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Denver is 43-21 in games when scoring more than 100 points.

The Jazz are 5-7 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Utah is the NBA leader in 3-point percentage, shooting 38% as a team from deep this season. Georges Niang paces the team shooting 40% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is averaging 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and seven assists for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 26.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

Mitchell is averaging 24 points and 4.3 assists for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 116.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points on 50.6% shooting.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 119.1 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points on 49.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee).

Jazz: Justin Wright-Foreman: out (not with team), Ed Davis: out (knee).