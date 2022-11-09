San Antonio Spurs’ Keldon Johnson, right, passes the ball as Denver Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Nov. 7, 2022, in San Antonio. Gordon and the Nuggets head to Indiana to play the Pacers Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Denver Nuggets (7-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (5-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Indiana.

Indiana went 25-57 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged 111.5 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 34.4% from deep last season.

Denver went 48-34 overall with a 25-16 record on the road a season ago. The Nuggets gave up 110.4 points per game while committing 20.0 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: day to day (foot), Daniel Theis: out (knee), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).

Nuggets: Ish Smith: day to day (calf), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

