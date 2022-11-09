Denver Nuggets (7-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (5-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Indiana.

Indiana went 25-57 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged 111.5 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 34.4% from deep last season.

Denver went 48-34 overall with a 25-16 record on the road a season ago. The Nuggets gave up 110.4 points per game while committing 20.0 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: day to day (foot), Daniel Theis: out (knee), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).

Nuggets: Ish Smith: day to day (calf), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (ankle).

