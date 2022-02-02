Denver Nuggets (28-22, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (30-21, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -2; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s top scorers, Donovan Mitchell and Nikola Jokic, meet when Utah and Denver take the court. Mitchell ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.5 points per game and Jokic ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Jazz are 10-1 against division opponents. Utah is second in the NBA averaging 113.5 points and is shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Nuggets are 4-7 against Northwest Division teams. Denver has a 6-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 17 the Jazz won 125-102 led by 31 points from Mitchell, while Jokic scored 25 points for the Nuggets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley is averaging 14.2 points and 5.3 assists for the Jazz. Mitchell is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Utah.

Jokic is shooting 57.2% and averaging 25.9 points for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 2-8, averaging 104.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 120.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Rudy Gobert: day to day (calf), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (concussion), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (back), Trent Forrest: day to day (ankle), Danuel House Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), DeMarcus Cousins: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar