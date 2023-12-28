Memphis Grizzlies (10-19, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-10, second in the Western Conference)



Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST



BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits Denver looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.



The Nuggets are 14-8 against Western Conference opponents. Denver has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.



The Grizzlies are 7-16 in Western Conference play. Memphis is at the bottom of the Western Conference scoring averaging 107.3 points per game while shooting 43.9%.



The Nuggets average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer makes per game than the Grizzlies give up (14.1). The Grizzlies’ 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).



The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 108-104 in the last matchup on Oct. 27.



TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 20.3 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.



Desmond Bane is averaging 25.2 points and 5.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 24.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.



LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 117.7 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.



Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 110.1 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.



INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).



Grizzlies: John Konchar: day to day (illness), Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Derrick Rose: out (hamstring), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Luke Kennard: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar