Los Angeles Clippers (47-23, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (46-25, third in the Western Conference)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Denver Nuggets. Leonard is eighth in the league averaging 26.9 points per game.

The Nuggets are 29-15 in Western Conference games. Denver averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 22-11 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Clippers are 30-16 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is 8-3 in one-possession games.

The Clippers won the last matchup between these two squads 132-103 on Feb. 28. Paul George scored 24 points to help lead Los Angeles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is averaging 20.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and seven assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 15 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Leonard leads the Clippers averaging 27.1 points and has added 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Ivica Zubac is averaging 10.2 rebounds and 9.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 115 points, 42 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points on 48.2% shooting.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 117.3 points, 45.5 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 44.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Jerami Grant: out (knee), Will Barton: out (knee), Gary Harris: out (hip).

Clippers: Patrick Beverley: day to day (calf), Montrezl Harrell: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.