Los Angeles Lakers (52-19, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Denver Nuggets (46-27, third in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -7.5; over/under is 215.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Lakers lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Lakers won the last matchup 105-103. Anthony Davis scored 31 points to help lead Los Angeles to the win and Nikola Jokic scored 30 points in the loss for Denver.

The Nuggets have gone 29-16 against Western Conference teams. Denver ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 49.8 points per game in the paint led by Jokic averaging 10.4.

The Lakers are 36-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is ninth in the league with 45.7 rebounds per game. Davis paces the Lakers with 9.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic leads the Nuggets with 7.0 assists, and scores 19.9 points per game. Jamal Murray is averaging 22.1 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

Davis leads the Lakers averaging 26.1 assists and grabbing 9.3 rebounds. LeBron James is averaging 27.4 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 57.6% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Nuggets: Averaging 107 points, 41.2 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 47.0% shooting.

Lakers: Averaging 114.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 44.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee).

Lakers: Dion Waiters: out (groin).

