Philadelphia 76ers (32-14, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (28-18, fifth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup against Philadelphia. He currently ranks seventh in the league scoring 26.9 points per game.

The Nuggets are 13-9 on their home court. Denver ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 49 points per game in the paint led by Jokic averaging 14.4.

The 76ers are 13-10 in road games. Philadelphia is seventh in the NBA scoring 114.8 points per game while shooting 48%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 115-103 in the last meeting on Jan. 9. Gary Harris led Denver with 21 points, and Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 39 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 20.5 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 58.4% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Danny Green leads the 76ers averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 9.7 points per game and shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Tobias Harris is shooting 55.0% and averaging 23 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 47.6% shooting.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 115.1 points, 48.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points on 45.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Gary Clark: out (not with team), Greg Whittington: day to day (knee), Monte Morris: out (quad).

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (knee).

