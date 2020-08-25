Utah Jazz (44-28, sixth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Denver Nuggets (46-27, third in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Utah leads series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz look to clinch the series over the Denver Nuggets in game five of the Western Conference first round. The Jazz won the last meeting 129-127.

Donovan Mitchell scored 51 points to lead Utah to the victory and Jamal Murray totaled 50 points in the loss for Denver.

The Nuggets have gone 29-16 against Western Conference teams. Denver averages 44.1 rebounds per game and is 29-9 when winning the rebound battle.

The Jazz are 5-7 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Utah averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 15-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is averaging 19.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 17 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

Mitchell leads the Jazz scoring 24 assists and collecting 4.4 rebounds. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 17.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 3-7, averaging 117.6 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125 points on 50.7% shooting.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 120.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 48.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee), Gary Harris: out (hip).

Jazz: Justin Wright-Foreman: out (not with team), Ed Davis: out (knee).