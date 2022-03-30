Denver Nuggets (45-31, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-51, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Pacers play Denver.

The Pacers are 16-22 on their home court. Indiana is 3-14 in one-possession games.

The Nuggets have gone 23-16 away from home. Denver is 21-19 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 101-98 on Nov. 10, with Will Barton scoring 30 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Duarte is shooting 43.2% and averaging 13.1 points for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 13.6 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets. Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 114.9 points, 40.0 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 116.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Duane Washington Jr.: day to day (hip), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Isaiah Jackson: day to day (headache), Myles Turner: out for season (foot), T.J. Warren: out for season (foot), Chris Duarte: day to day (toe).

Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee), JaMychal Green: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.