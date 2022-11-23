Denver Nuggets (10-7, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (7-10, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2.5; over/under is 229

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup with Denver. He currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 31.1 points per game.

The Thunder have gone 0-4 against division opponents. Oklahoma City is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 56.8 points in the paint. Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder scoring 16.0.

The Nuggets are 3-2 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 27.5 assists per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 9.0.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 4 the Nuggets won 122-110 led by 27 points from Aaron Gordon, while Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points for the Thunder.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, six assists and 1.8 steals for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Jokic is averaging 21.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 118.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 113.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Mike Muscala: out (pinky), Aleksej Pokusevski: day to day (ankle).

Nuggets: Ish Smith: out (calf), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Jeff Green: out (knee), Peyton Watson: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.