LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA | A preview capsule of Game 3 of the Western Conference playoff series between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz scheduled to be played Friday:

JAZZ VS. NUGGETS

Series tied 1-1. Game 3, 4 p.m. EDT, TNT

— NEED TO KNOW: Utah’s Donovan Mitchell has scored 87 points in his first two games. The Jazz wasted his 57-point explosion in Game 1, but the third-year guard posted 30 points and eight assists as Utah rolled to a 124-105 victory in Game 2.

— KEEP AN EYE ON: Mike Conley. The Utah guard could be back for the next game. He returned to the NBA bubble Monday night after leaving for the birth of his son and is going through a four-day quarantine.

— INJURY WATCH: Denver’s Gary Harris (right hip) and Will Barton III (right knee) sat out Game 2. Rookie center Bol Bol got some playing time late in the fourth with Utah well in control.

— PRESSURE IS ON: Nuggets defense. The Jazz shot 51.7% overall and drained a franchise playoff-record 20 shots from beyond the arc, converting 45.5% of their deep attempts in Game 2. Denver has to do a better job of getting out on shooters and contesting shots.

