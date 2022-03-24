Phoenix Suns (59-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (43-30, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -3.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to earn its 60th win this season when the Suns visit the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets are 26-19 against conference opponents. Denver averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 19-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Suns have gone 35-9 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix leads the Western Conference shooting 36.7% from deep. Cameron Johnson leads the Suns shooting 44.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 22 the Suns won 126-97 led by 22 points from Johnson, while Jeff Green scored 19 points for the Nuggets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is scoring 26.2 points per game with 13.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the past 10 games for Denver.

Devin Booker is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, while averaging 26 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Deandre Ayton is averaging 21.7 points and 11.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: out (quad), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.