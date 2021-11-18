Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green, left, reaches out to block a pass by Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Denver. The Nuggets play host to the 76ers Thursday night. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Philadelphia 76ers (8-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Philadelphia trying to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Nuggets are 7-1 on their home court. Denver ranks eighth in the league with 23.9 assists per game. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 6.3.

The 76ers are 4-3 on the road. Philadelphia is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 16.5 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games for Denver.

Seth Curry averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Tyrese Maxey is shooting 54.3% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 104.1 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.0 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 107.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (hip), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (ankle), Will Barton: day to day (back), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

76ers: Danny Green: out (hamstring), Ben Simmons: out (back), Joel Embiid: out (health and safety protocols), Matisse Thybulle: out (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar

