Milwaukee Bucks (32-14, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (32-15, fourth in the Western Conference)



Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST



BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Milwaukee aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.



The Nuggets have gone 18-4 at home. Denver is fourth in the league with 28.8 assists per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 8.9.



The Bucks have gone 11-9 away from home. Milwaukee has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.



The Nuggets make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (47.3%). The Bucks are shooting 49.8% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 46.9% the Nuggets’ opponents have shot this season.



TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 12 rebounds and 8.9 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for Denver.



Brook Lopez is shooting 48.9% and averaging 13.0 points for the Bucks. Malik Beasley is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.



LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 112.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.



Bucks: 7-3, averaging 124.8 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points.



INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Julian Strawther: out (knee).



Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar