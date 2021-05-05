Denver Nuggets’ Facundo Campazzo (7) tries to steal the ball from New York Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New York. The Nuggets play host to the Knicks Wednesday night. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

New York Knicks (37-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (43-22, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Nuggets play New York.

The Nuggets are 24-10 in home games. Denver ranks ninth in the league with 49.7 points in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 14.4.

The Knicks have gone 15-17 away from home. New York is third in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 39.1% as a team from deep this season. Julius Randle leads them shooting 42.7% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 114-89 on Jan. 10. Jokic scored 22 points to help lead Denver to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. ranks second on the Nuggets with 2.7 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 18.9 points while shooting 44% from beyond the arc. Jokic is averaging 28.1 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 58.0% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Randle leads the Knicks with 10.2 rebounds and averages 24.2 points. Taj Gibson is shooting 77.8% and averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 115.3 points, 44.8 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 46.8% shooting.

Knicks: 9-1, averaging 118.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 44.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Will Barton: out (hamstring), Monte Morris: out (hamstring).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Nerlens Noel: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

