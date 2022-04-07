Memphis Grizzlies (55-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Nuggets are 28-22 in Western Conference games. Denver has an 8-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Grizzlies have gone 35-15 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis leads the NBA with 49.4 rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 10.0.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Grizzlies won 122-118 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 38 points, and Will Barton led the Nuggets with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 27.0 points per game with 13.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 18.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 56.9% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Morant is shooting 49.3% and averaging 27.6 points for the Grizzlies. De’Anthony Melton is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 118.4 points, 44.3 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 122.6 points, 49.6 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee), Jeff Green: day to day (personal).

Grizzlies: Tyrell Terry: out (foot), Dillon Brooks: day to day (hip), Ja Morant: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.