Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (31-13, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nuggets -8.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its 14-game home win streak intact when the Nuggets play Minnesota.

The Nuggets are 8-3 against division opponents. Denver is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 117.2 points while shooting 50.9% from the field.

The Timberwolves are 6-5 against Northwest Division opponents. Minnesota has a 13-15 record against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 124-111 on Jan. 3, with Anthony Edwards scoring 29 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Nikola Jokic is shooting 62.3% and averaging 25.8 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Edwards is averaging 23.9 points, six rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Timberwolves. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 9-1, averaging 120.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Peyton Watson: out (adductor), Jeff Green: out (hand), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards: day to day (hip), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Rudy Gobert: day to day (groin), Jordan McLaughlin: out (calf), Taurean Prince: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.