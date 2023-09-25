CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom put Chicago ahead with a two-run homer in the sixth inning, Seiya Suzuki had two hits and scored twice, and the Cubs helped their playoff chances by beating the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Sunday.



Yan Gomes also drove in two runs for the Cubs, who remained a game in front of Miami for the National League’s final postseason berth. Chicago is a half-game behind Arizona for the second of three wild cards.



“I think we really like our position, where we’re at right now,” Wisdom said. “We have a great group in here. We’re all pulling for one another, which is really fun to be a part of.”



Jordan Wicks (4-1) allowed three runs over six innings for Chicago in its final home game of the regular season. The Cubs have won three straight after dropping seven of eight.



Brendan Rodgers and Nolan Jones homered for the Rockies in their franchise-record 99th loss.



Gomes’ sacrifice fly pulled the Cubs within 3-2 in the sixth. Wisdom followed with his 22nd homer of the season, a 432-foot drive that chased Ty Blach (3-3).



Wisdom said he has to be ready and trust his abilities in his newer part-time role that includes spot starts.



“Experience definitely plays a huge factor in that, knowing I can play this game,” he said. “I think back to when I first got called up in ’21, I was more the role player, so just going back to those thoughts and feelings and kind of expectations, definitely lean on those experiences.”



Daniel Palencia, José Cuas and Julian Merryweather held the Rockies to one hit over the last three innings. Merryweather pitched around two walks in the ninth for his second save.



The Cubs swept a series for the first time since Sept. 4-6 against San Francisco.



Colorado fell to a major league-worst 22-59 on the road.



Gomes doubled for a 1-0 lead in the second. Suzuki scored from first after drawing a leadoff walk. TV cameras showed Suzuki lying on the dugout bench while catching his breath.



Rodgers hit a two-run homer, his second of the season, off Wicks for a 2-1 Rockies lead in the third.



“That was a good, compact swing from Brendan,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “He played good defense this trip as well. It was a tough four months coming back from the shoulder, and still in a lot of ways working his way back into true baseball shape. But he’s doing his part.”



Jones, an NL Rookie of the Year candidate, put Colorado ahead 3-1 with a solo shot in the sixth. He has 18 homers.



Blach gave up four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.



NOT SO FAST



Ryan McMahon appeared to ground out to first to end the game, and the Cubs began celebrating. But the umpires ruled the ball deflected off his foot and was foul. Fans booed before McMahon resumed his at-bat and struck out.



BY THE NUMBERS



Attendance was 37,060. The season total at Wrigley Field was 2,775,149, up from 2,616,780 last season.



“I was walking out to the bullpen 45 minutes before first pitch, the left-field bleachers were basically full,” Wicks said. “The fans here are unparalleled.”



TRAINER’S ROOM



Cubs: INF Jeimer Candelario (low back strain) has progressed with baseball activities as he nears a return. … RHP Adbert Alzolay (forearm strain) was expected to throw another bullpen Sunday.



UP NEXT



Rockies: Colorado and the Los Angeles Dodgers had yet to announce their starters for Tuesday’s doubleheader in Denver.



Cubs: LHP Justin Steele (16-5, 3.00 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Tuesday at Atlanta. RHP Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.63) goes for the Braves.