Colorado Rockies (40-60, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (41-59, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (8-8, 6.18 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.38 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Nationals -145, Rockies +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Washington Nationals after Alan Trejo had four hits against the Nationals on Monday.

Washington is 41-59 overall and 18-33 at home. The Nationals have a 28-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado has a 40-60 record overall and a 17-34 record on the road. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Rockies are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Nationals with 16 home runs while slugging .486. Keibert Ruiz is 15-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 15-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .267 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Lane Thomas: day-to-day (knee), Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Ryan McMahon: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kris Bryant: day-to-day (finger), C.J. Cron: day-to-day (back), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar