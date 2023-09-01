Toronto Blue Jays (73-61, third in the AL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-84, fifth in the NL West)



Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT



PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (3-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Rockies: Chris Flexen (1-6, 6.94 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -184, Rockies +155; over/under is 12 1/2 runs



BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to end their four-game home skid with a victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.



Colorado has a 28-36 record at home and a 49-84 record overall. The Rockies have a 34-17 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.



Toronto has a 73-61 record overall and a 38-31 record on the road. The Blue Jays are 33-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.



The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.



TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 26 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs while hitting .249 for the Rockies. Mike Toglia is 7-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.



Whit Merrifield has 24 doubles, 11 home runs and 58 RBI for the Blue Jays. Davis Schneider is 10-for-22 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.



LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .221 batting average, 6.80 ERA, outscored by 33 runs



Blue Jays: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs



INJURIES: Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (illness), Austin Gomber: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)



Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (finger), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (spine), Hagen Danner: 15-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.