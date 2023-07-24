Colorado Rockies (39-60, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (41-58, fifth in the NL East)



Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT



PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jake Bird (2-1, 4.03 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-10, 4.97 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)



BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Colorado Rockies aiming to continue a five-game home winning streak.



Washington has an 18-32 record at home and a 41-58 record overall. The Nationals are 28-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.



Colorado has a 39-60 record overall and a 16-34 record in road games. The Rockies have a 19-53 record in games when they have allowed a home run.



The teams square off Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.



TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .295 for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 16-for-43 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.



Ryan McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 12-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.



LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .282 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by one run



Rockies: 5-5, .204 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs



INJURIES: Nationals: Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)



Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (finger), C.J. Cron: day-to-day (back), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar