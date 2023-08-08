Colorado Rockies (44-68, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-53, first in the NL Central)



Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT



PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-12, 4.86 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Brewers: Wade Miley (6-2, 3.01 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -225, Rockies +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs



BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 1-0.



Milwaukee is 61-53 overall and 32-26 in home games. The Brewers are 21-10 in games decided by one run.



Colorado is 19-38 on the road and 44-68 overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks eighth in the NL.



The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Rockies have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.



TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 56 RBI while hitting .227 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 15-for-43 with seven doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.



Ryan McMahon has 24 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 58 RBI for the Rockies. Elehuris Montero is 8-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.



LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .247 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs



Rockies: 4-6, .229 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 30 runs



INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)



Rockies: Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar