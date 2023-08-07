Colorado Rockies (44-67, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (60-53, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-2, 5.07 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-8, 4.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -238, Rockies +195; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

Milwaukee is 31-26 in home games and 60-53 overall. The Brewers have a 41-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Colorado has a 44-67 record overall and a 19-37 record in road games. The Rockies are 22-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 47 RBI for the Brewers. Carlos Santana is 7-for-37 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Elias Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 12-for-37 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rockies: 4-6, .241 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (lat), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Rockies: Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar