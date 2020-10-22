KANSAS CITY (5-1) at DENVER (2-3)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Chiefs by 10

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Chiefs 4-2; Broncos 4-1

SERIES RECORD – Chiefs lead 65-55

LAST MEETING – Chiefs beat Broncos 23-3 on Dec. 15, 2019, at Kansas City

LAST WEEK – Chiefs beat Bills 26-17; Broncos beat Patriots 18-12

AP PRO32 RANKING – Chiefs No. 2, Broncos No. 20

CHIEFS OFFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (6), PASS (7).

CHIEFS DEFENSE – OVERALL (16) RUSH (30), PASS (3).

BRONCOS OFFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (25), PASS (27).

BRONCOS DEFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (13), PASS (20).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Chiefs coach Andy Reid needs two wins to tie Curly Lambeau (229) for fifth most in NFL history. … The Chiefs are seeking their 10th consecutive win over the Broncos, who had won seven straight before the current skid. … The Chiefs ran for 245 yards last week at Buffalo, the most since Reid took over prior to the 2013 season. Their 45 attempts were the most under Reid in a game. … QB Patrick Mahomes supplanted Dan Marino (40 games) as the fastest player to throw 90 TD passes. He has 91 in 37 games. … Mahomes has thrown a TD pass in a team-record 16 consecutive games. … TE Travis Kelce is coming off his sixth career multi-TD game. He had two against the Bills. … The Chiefs are 27-3 against the AFC West since 2015. … RB Le’Veon Bell is expected to play his first game since signing with Kansas City last week. … K Harrison Butker needs one FG of 50 yards to tie Jan Stenerud’s franchise record of 12 in a career. … This game marks the first time QB Drew Lock will face a team for the second time. He lost to the Chiefs in his hometown of Kansas City in a December snowstorm. … Sunday’s forecast calls for snow and a high of 25 degrees. … RB Melvin Gordon is expected to return after missing last week with strep throat. Gordon has TDs in three of his four games. He had 122 scrimmage yards and a TD in his last game against the Chiefs. … RB Phillip Lindsay rushed for 101 yards last week. he Broncos are 6-0 when Lindsay tops 100 yards on the ground. … WR Tim Patrick had a second straight 100-yard performance last week with four catches for 101 yards. … Denver has had both a 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver in the last two games. The last time it had back-to-back 100-yard duos was in 2015. … OLB Bradley Chubb has 3 1/2 sacks in his last two games. … Rookie CB Michael Ojemudia is coming off his best game with seven tackles, a pass breakup and two forced fumbles in the Broncos’ first win at New England since 2006. … Fantasy tip: Chiefs rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for a career-best 161 yards last week and is the reason Broncos coach Vic Fangio says this Kansas City roster is better than the one that won Super Bowl 54.