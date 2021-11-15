AURORA | With all but football concluded from the fall prep sports season, practices for winter teams begin around Colorado Monday.

The Colorado High School Activities Association allows the start of tryouts in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling, girls swimming and ice hockey, which can begin regular season play in two weeks.

Last winter, the Regis Jesuit girls basketball team earned its way into the Class 5A state championship game before losing to Valor Christian in a game played at the World Arena in Colorado Springs.

Aurora’s longest-lasting survivor in the 5A boys basketball tournament was Rangeview, which lost in the semifinals, while Regis Jesuit qualified for the ice hockey state tournament (which was just four teams because of the coronavirus pandemic) and lost in the semifinals.

Individually, the Regis Jesuit girls swim team — which placed third last season at the 5A state meet — returns a two-time state champion in Emma Weber, who won the 200 yard individual medley and 100 yard breaststroke.

In boys wrestling, Cherokee Trail’s Derek Glenn Jr. came up short of a second straight boys wrestling state championship by finishing as the 5A runner-up at 113 pounds and is expected back, as are placers Greg Brooks of Rangeview and Ryan Hensley of Overland.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports