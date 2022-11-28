AURORA | The opening day of the 2022-23 winter prep sports season is Monday, although there is only one game on the schedule for Aurora programs.

The Smoky Hill girls basketball team will be the first from the city to take part in official competition as allowed by the Colorado High School Activities Association, as the Buffaloes will go on the road for a 7 p.m. game at Bear Creek.

Teams in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling, girls swimming and ice hockey have been practicing since Nov. 14 and those sports will get going with contests the rest of the upcoming week.

Aurora has a defending team and individual state champion from last winter as the Grandview girls basketball team and Eaglecrest girls wrestling star Blythe Cayko will aim to defend their titles.

