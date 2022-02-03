THE WEEK PAST IN AURORA PREP SPORTS, 1.26-2.2.22

AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Jan. 26-Feb. 2, 2022:

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2: The entire schedule of winter sports got canceled when Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools and Regis Jesuit High School closed for the day due to adverse weather conditions. …National Signing Day ceremonies were postponed at three Aurora schools, but athletes still were able to sign their National Letters of Intent and send them in to their respective programs. Updated list of Aurora signees, here.

TUESDAY, FEB. 1: The Regis Jesuit ice hockey team skated to a 1-1 tie with Valor Christian on a goal by Carder Lutz from Caden Balatbat, while Gage Bussey made 22 saves. …KK Stroter scored 17 points and Yaseen Muhammad 14 to lead the Rangeview boys basketball team to a tight 64-60 EMAC win over Prairie View. …The Aurora Central boys basketball team fell to Englewood 69-57 despite 22 points from Jaelan Johnson, plus 16 from Cai’Reis Curby and 11 from Trevon Simmons-Adams.

MONDAY, JAN. 31: The Eaglecrest girls basketball team topped Prairie View 57-17 in the only contest on the schedule. Laci Roffle led the Raptors with 14 points, while Shyann Farbes and Anjolene Ramiro each had 11.

SATURDAY, JAN. 29: The Eaglecrest boys basketball team took over sole possession of first place in the Centennial League with a 72-63 win over Smoky Hill. Mostapha Elmoutaouakkil scored 15 points in the opening quarter to get the Raptors started right and had a massive one-handed dunk late that gave him 27 points, while Jayden Washington added 14. The Buffs played without Anthony Harris Jr. and had Rickey Mitchell lead the way with 24 points while Brayden Maldonado had 18. …The Regis Jesuit boys basketball team came away with a big 73-68 road win at Denver East in a 5A top-10 battle as TaRea Fulcher finished with 20 points, Matt Yost 18 and Tavian Willsea 10. …The Grandview girls basketball team avenged an earlier loss to Mullen with a 70-37 victory behind 20 points from Sienna Betts and 15 from Marya Hudgins. …Ny’Era West poured in 28 points and Genesis Sweetwine added 20 as the Rangeview girls basketball team downed Breanna Jefferson (26) and Vista PEAK 92-57. …Cai’Reis Curby finished with 30 points to pace the Aurora Central boys basketball team to a 62-53 win over Eagle Ridge Academy. …UK Onyenwere tallied 23 points as the Grandview boys basketball team topped Mullen 66-64 to split the season series. …Jazlynn O’Roy (11 points) and Shaya Kelley (10) scored in double figures as the Aurora Central girls basketball team topped Eagle Ridge Academy 28-25. …Sean Arnett, Nehemiah Quintana, Sonny Quintana, Andrew Sarro, Charlie Herting, Talen Rice, Maxwell Kibbee and Angelo Falise who titles to help the Grandview boys wrestling team win the Mile High Classic, which also included Vista PEAK, Smoky Hill and Overland. …Garrett Reece, Zion Taylor and Dirk Morley won their respective weights as the Regis Jesuit boys wrestling team finished fifth in the first Continental League Championship meet. …In two top ice hockey contests, Regis Jesuit tied Fort Collins 4-4 in overtime, while Cherry Creek fell to top-ranked Denver East 5-1.

FRIDAY, JAN. 28: Marya Hudgins’ putback and two free throws in the closing seconds helped the Grandview girls basketball team rally past rival Regis Jesuit 59-57. Hudgins had 18 points and Lauren Betts 23 as the Wolves closed strong to top the Raiders, who got 23 points from Hana Belibi and 17 from Coryn Watts.

THURSDAY, JAN. 27: The Eaglecrest boys wrestling team topped 3A No. 1 Mullen 51-26 behind wins by fall from Aaron Frimpong, John Pohl, Gabe Rangel, Hunter Baird and Gordon Marcel plus Keegan Beckford’s decision.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26: The Overland girls wrestling team dropped a 22-21 dual match to Mountain Vista despite wins from Katelynn Czerpak and Arianna Butler.