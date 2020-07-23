Start of fall sports delayed in Maine high schools

PORTLAND, Maine | The Maine Principals’ Association is delaying the start of fall sports in hopes of salvaging a shortened season for high schools.

The start of fall practice has been delayed from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8, which is the day after Labor Day. The preseason will last only two weeks, with the first games no earlier than Sept. 18.

“We hope to be able to offer a full fall season,” MPA Executive Director Mike Burnham told the Portland Press Herald (full story).

The MPA canceled the spring sports season last April and is limiting interscholastic activities through the summer.

Its Interscholastic Management Committee voted Tuesday to delay the start of the fall season. Exactly how many schools will be able to participate remains to be seen.

Other coronavirus developments in Maine:

THE NUMBERS

Another 28 people tested positive for the coronavirus but there were no new deaths, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported Wednesday.

The total of coronavirus cases held steady, with more than 3,700, after the Maine CDC removed a number of false positives from a summer camp using less-reliable test. The number of deaths held steady at 118.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness and can lead to death.