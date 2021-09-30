AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021:

SOFTBALL

Mountain Vista 11, Regis Jesuit 1

GYMNASTICS

Overland Blue 174.025 points; Palmer Ridge 171.025; Heritage 155.700

All-around (top three): 1. Mattea Dolan (Overland Blue) 37.150 points; 2. Riley Marr (Palmer Ridge) 36.325; 3. Makenna Cook (Palmer Ridge), 34.375; Vault (top three): 1 Mattea Dolan (Overland Blue) 9.500; 2. Maragaret Huhn (Palmer Ridge) 9.200; 3. Makenna Cook (Palmer Ridge) 8.900; Uneven bars (top three): 1. Mattea Dolan (Overland Blue) 9.525; 2. Riley Marr (Palmer Ridge) 9.475; 3. Kate Bryant (Heritage) 9.300; Balance beam (top three): 1. Emily Welk (Overland Blue) 9.200; 2. Mattea Dolan (Overland Blue) 9.125; Rylee Starling (Palmer Ridge), 8.700; Floor exercise (top three): 1. Riley Marr (Palmer Ridge) 9.525; 2. Ryann Walline (Overland Blue), 9.275; 3. Mattea Dolan (Overland) 9.000