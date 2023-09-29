AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023:
FOOTBALL
Aurora Central 55, Adams City 0
Cherry Creek 48, Cherokee Trail 0
Score by quarters:
Cherokee Trail 0 0 0 0 — 0
Cherry Creek 7 34 7 0 — 48
Legacy 55, Rangeview 0
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 0 0 0 0 — 0
Legacy 13 21 7 14 — 55
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail def. Mullen 25-19, 25-17, 25-22
Cherokee Trail kills: Ella Notheisen 15, Quincey McCoy 9, Kassie Cooley 7. Cherokee Trail aces: Alize Flores 2, Ella Notheisen 2. Cherokee Trail blocks: Kassie Cooley 3, Quincey McCoy 3. Cherokee Trail digs: Alize Flores 7, Willow Snow 7. Cherokee Trail assists: Avery Krause 27, Emily Schwab 10
Eaglecrest def. Overland, 3-0
Grandview def. Cherry Creek 25-19, 25-16, 12-25, 23-25, 15-8
Rangeview def. Hinkley 25-14, 25-18, 25-11
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central 5, Thornton 3
Cherokee Trail 2, Grandview 0
Denver East 4, Rangeview 1
Overland 2, Mullen 1
Skyview 2, Gateway 1
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail 13, Grandview 3
Eaglecrest 11, Mullen 1
Jefferson Academy 23, Aurora Central 22
Mountain Vista 6, Regis Jesuit 2
Thornton 21, Gateway 3
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 6, Cheyenne Mountain 0
Score by halves:
Chey. Mountain 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit 5 1 — 6