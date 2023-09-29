AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Aurora Central 55, Adams City 0

Cherry Creek 48, Cherokee Trail 0

Score by quarters:

Cherokee Trail 0 0 0 0 —  0

Cherry Creek 7 34 7 0 — 48

Legacy 55, Rangeview 0

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 0 0 0 0 — 0

Legacy 13 21 7 14 — 55

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Mullen 25-19, 25-17, 25-22

Cherokee Trail kills: Ella Notheisen 15, Quincey McCoy 9, Kassie Cooley 7. Cherokee Trail aces: Alize Flores 2, Ella Notheisen 2. Cherokee Trail blocks: Kassie Cooley 3, Quincey McCoy 3. Cherokee Trail digs: Alize Flores 7, Willow Snow 7. Cherokee Trail assists: Avery Krause 27, Emily Schwab 10

Eaglecrest def. Overland, 3-0

Grandview def. Cherry Creek 25-19, 25-16, 12-25, 23-25, 15-8

Rangeview def. Hinkley 25-14, 25-18, 25-11

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 5, Thornton 3

Cherokee Trail 2, Grandview 0

Denver East 4, Rangeview 1

Overland 2, Mullen 1

Skyview 2, Gateway 1

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 13, Grandview 3

Eaglecrest 11, Mullen 1

Jefferson Academy 23, Aurora Central 22

Mountain Vista 6, Regis Jesuit 2

Thornton 21, Gateway 3

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 6, Cheyenne Mountain 0

Score by halves:

Chey. Mountain 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 5 1 — 6

Courtney Oakes is sports Editor and photographer with Sentinel Colorado. A Denver East High School alum. He came to the Sentinel in 2001 and since then has received a number of professional awards from...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *