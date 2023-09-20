AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Overland 25-17, 25-13, 25-18

Cherry Creek def. Eaglecrest 25-12, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17

Grandview def. Smoky Hill 25-9, 25-6, 25-11

Mountain Vista def. Regis Jesuit 25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15

Regis Jesuit kills: Sophia Capra 14, Peyton Kreutzer 13, Madelyn Hannam 6. Regis Jesuit aces: Ella Savoca 3. Regis Jesuit blocks: Sam Smith 7, Lucy Tricco 5. Regis Jesuit digs: Sophia Capra 16, Peyton Kreutzer 16, Ella Savoca 15, Madelyn Hannam 10. Regis Jesuit assists: Lucy Tricco 37

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 2, Skyview 0

Score by halves:

Aurora Central 0 2 — 2

Skyview 0 0 — 0

Eaglecrest 1, Rangeview 0

Eaglecrest goal: Cristofer Mayo-Ramirez

Gateway 5, Alameda 1

Score by halves:

Alameda 0 1 — 1

Gateway 1 4 — 5

Grandview 0, Mullen 0

Poudre 3, Smoky Hill 2

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 1 1 — 2

Poudre 2 1 — 3

Smoky Hill goals: Miguel Sisineros, Kevin Torres. Smoky Hill assists: Andreas Karpouzos 2. Smoky Hill saves: Oliver Given (6 shots on goal-3 saves)

Regis Jesuit 1, Mountain Vista 1

SOFTBALL

Eaglecrest 6, Cherokee Trail 5 (resumed game)

Courtney Oakes is sports Editor and photographer with Sentinel Colorado. A Denver East High School alum. He came to the Sentinel in 2001 and since then has received a number of professional awards from...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *