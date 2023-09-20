AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail def. Overland 25-17, 25-13, 25-18
Cherry Creek def. Eaglecrest 25-12, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17
Grandview def. Smoky Hill 25-9, 25-6, 25-11
Mountain Vista def. Regis Jesuit 25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15
Regis Jesuit kills: Sophia Capra 14, Peyton Kreutzer 13, Madelyn Hannam 6. Regis Jesuit aces: Ella Savoca 3. Regis Jesuit blocks: Sam Smith 7, Lucy Tricco 5. Regis Jesuit digs: Sophia Capra 16, Peyton Kreutzer 16, Ella Savoca 15, Madelyn Hannam 10. Regis Jesuit assists: Lucy Tricco 37
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central 2, Skyview 0
Score by halves:
Aurora Central 0 2 — 2
Skyview 0 0 — 0
Eaglecrest 1, Rangeview 0
Eaglecrest goal: Cristofer Mayo-Ramirez
Gateway 5, Alameda 1
Score by halves:
Alameda 0 1 — 1
Gateway 1 4 — 5
Grandview 0, Mullen 0
Poudre 3, Smoky Hill 2
Score by halves:
Smoky Hill 1 1 — 2
Poudre 2 1 — 3
Smoky Hill goals: Miguel Sisineros, Kevin Torres. Smoky Hill assists: Andreas Karpouzos 2. Smoky Hill saves: Oliver Given (6 shots on goal-3 saves)
Regis Jesuit 1, Mountain Vista 1
SOFTBALL
Eaglecrest 6, Cherokee Trail 5 (resumed game)