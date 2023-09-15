AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023:
FOOTBALL
Centaurus 42, Hinkley 13
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 7 0 0 6 — 13
Centaurus 0 21 14 7 — 42
Cherokee Trail 35, Fort Collins 31
Eaglecrest 34, Rocky Mountain 9
Score by quarters:
Rocky Mountain 0 3 6 0 — 9
Eaglecrest 13 6 0 15 — 34
Eaglecrest highlights: Joe Steiner 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Cam Chapa rushing touchdown; Logan Ryan receiving touchdown; Xavier Waldron receiving touchdown
Heritage 57, Overland 15
Score by quarters:
Heritage 14 15 21 7 — 57
Overland 0 0 7 8 — 15
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Arapahoe def. Eaglecrest 25-13, 25-19, 19-25, 18-25, 15-9
Mountain Vista def. Cherokee Trail, 3-0
Vista PEAK Prep def. Skyview 25-23, 25-13, 25-21
Vista PEAK Prep kills: Amelia Bacon 8, Mindy Allred 5, Nabria Minor 5, Amanni Tisdell 5. Vista PEAK Prep aces: Ella Travis 4, Mindy Allred 3. Vista PEAK Prep digs: Yasir Dickey 7. Vista PEAK Prep assists: Mady Eltzroth 13, Ava Elzroth 11
BOYS SOCCER
Boulder 1, Overland 0
Score by halves:
Overland 0 0 — 0
Boulder 0 1 — 1
Cherokee Trail 2, Pine Creek 0
Score by halves:
Cherokee Trail 0 2 — 2
Pine Creek 0 0 — 0
Legacy 2, Aurora Central 1
Score by halves:
Aurora Central 1 0 — 1
Legacy 1 1 — 2
Aurora Central goal: Cesar Romero
BOYS GOLF
Colorado League Major (at Thorncreek G.C.)
Team score: 1. GATEWAY 328
Top six individuals (par 72): 1. RONAN MCNEAL (GATEWAY) 98; 2. COLT WENZEL (GATEWAY) 103; 3. Jason Meyers (Adams City) 126; 4. COLE DOSSEY (GATEWAY) 127; 5. Jonathan Cordova (Thornton) 129; 6. Eric Meyers (Adams City) 144