AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023:

FOOTBALL

Centaurus 42, Hinkley 13

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 7 0 0 6 — 13

Centaurus 0 21 14 7 — 42

Cherokee Trail 35, Fort Collins 31

Eaglecrest 34, Rocky Mountain 9

Score by quarters:

Rocky Mountain 0 3 6 0 —  9

Eaglecrest 13 6 0 15 — 34

Eaglecrest highlights: Joe Steiner 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Cam Chapa rushing touchdown; Logan Ryan receiving touchdown; Xavier Waldron receiving touchdown

Heritage 57, Overland 15

Score by quarters:

Heritage 14 15 21 7 — 57

Overland 0 0 7 8 — 15

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Arapahoe def. Eaglecrest 25-13, 25-19, 19-25, 18-25, 15-9

Mountain Vista def. Cherokee Trail, 3-0

Vista PEAK Prep def. Skyview 25-23, 25-13, 25-21

Vista PEAK Prep kills: Amelia Bacon 8, Mindy Allred 5, Nabria Minor 5, Amanni Tisdell 5. Vista PEAK Prep aces: Ella Travis 4, Mindy Allred 3. Vista PEAK Prep digs: Yasir Dickey 7. Vista PEAK Prep assists: Mady Eltzroth 13, Ava Elzroth 11

BOYS SOCCER

Boulder 1, Overland 0

Score by halves:

Overland 0 0 — 0

Boulder 0 1 — 1

Cherokee Trail 2, Pine Creek 0

Score by halves:

Cherokee Trail 0 2 — 2

Pine Creek 0 0 — 0

Legacy 2, Aurora Central 1

Score by halves:

Aurora Central 1 0 — 1

Legacy 1 1 — 2

Aurora Central goal: Cesar Romero

BOYS GOLF

Colorado League Major (at Thorncreek G.C.)

Team score: 1. GATEWAY 328

Top six individuals (par 72): 1. RONAN MCNEAL (GATEWAY) 98; 2. COLT WENZEL (GATEWAY) 103; 3. Jason Meyers (Adams City) 126; 4. COLE DOSSEY (GATEWAY) 127; 5. Jonathan Cordova (Thornton) 129; 6. Eric Meyers (Adams City) 144

