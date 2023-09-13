AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Dakota Ridge def. Smoky Hill 25-16, 25-16, 25-11
DSST College View def. William Smith 25-7, 25-13, 25-11
Grandview def. Mountain Vista 25-17, 19-25, 25-17, 25-23
Greeley Central def. Aurora Central 25-10, 25-11, 25-15
Legend def. Regis Jesuit, 3-0
Liberty def. Rangeview, 3-1
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central 5, Vista PEAK Prep 2
Score by halves:
Aurora Central 3 2 — 5
Vista PEAK Prep 0 2 — 2
Broomfield 4, Cherokee Trail 1
Denver East 7, Hinkley 0
Denver South 6, Eaglecrest 0
Overland 2, Columbine 2
Regis Jesuit 4, ThunderRidge 0
Score by halves:
ThunderRidge 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit 1 3 — 4
Regis Jesuit goals: Jack De Simone 2, Ian Liu, Stefan Zehnacker. Regis Jesuit assist: Amauri Asobo
Smoky Hill 0, Fossil Ridge 0
SOFTBALL
Conifer 11, Rangeview 1
Denver East 17, Overland 3
Legend 6, Grandview 5
Standley Lake 16, Vista PEAK Prep 3
Thornton 21, Gateway 0
Valor Christian 15, Smoky Hill 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 2, Smoky Hill 1
BOYS GOLF
City League Cup (at Kennedy G.C.)
Team scores: 1. Denver East 226; 2. Denver South 234; 3. Northfield 250; 4. Thomas Jefferson 259; 5. George Washington 262; 6. VISTA PEAK PREP 266; 7. Denver North 288; 8. Denver West 377; RANGEVIEW no score
Top 10 individuals (par 71): T1. Murphy Rowen (Denver East) 74; T1. Elijah Johnson (Denver East) 74; 3. Zach Cunningham (Denver South) 76; T4. Leyton Kyelberg (Thomas Jefferson) 78; T4. Alexander Kukreja (Denver East) 78; T4. Kyle Shaw (Denver East) 78; T7. Liam Ray (Denver South) 79; T7. Torin Massie (Northfield) 79; T7. Quinn Lyons (Denver South) 79; T10. Levi Engbar (George Washington) 81; T10. Keegan Hoelscher (Denver East) 81
Vista PEAK Prep results: 14. Conner Angelini 85; 19. Casey Nesbitt 90; T20. Zachary Woodbury 91; Rangeview results: 25. Gabriel Naranjo 98; 31. Yosyiah Marcanno 120