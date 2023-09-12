AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 11, 2023:
BOYS SOCCER
DSST Conservatory Green 4, William Smith 1
Score by halves:
DSSTCG 1 3 — 4
William Smith 0 1 — 1
Grandview 1, Valor Christian 0
Score by halves:
Valor Christian 0 0 — 0
Grandview 1 0 — 1
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail 14, Grandview 10
Score by innings:
Cher. Trail 553 001 0 — 14
Grandview 013 060 0 — 10
WP — Cherokee Trail: Cayman Lightner (2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP — Grandview: Tessa Treech (1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Addi Krei 4-4, 3B, run; Kylie Twilt 3-5, RBI, 2 runs; Jocelyn Steiner 2B, 3 RBI; Lily Buttshaw and Kennedy Brian 2 RBI; Kiki Pryor 3 runs. Grandview hitting: Sasha Kennedy 4-4, 2B, 2 runs; Kristin Gallego 1-2, HR, RBI, run; Ashley Miller 1-2, 2 RBI, run; Brooklyn Heil 2-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, runs; Madison Jaramillo 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Maya Sprague RBI
Eaglecrest 13, Denver East 1
Score by innings:
Eaglecrest 210 64 — 13
Denver East 000 10 — 1
WP — Eaglecrest: Zaya Elliott (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Jac Smith 3-3, 3 runs; Jordan Stilley 3-4, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Leila Kelliher 2B, 3 RBI, run; Kendra Knovak 2 RBI, run; Ailee Abraham RBI
Legend 15, Regis Jesuit 0
Score by innings:
Legend 005 37 — 15
Regis Jesuit 000 00 — 0
LP — Regis Jesuit: Alex Tavlarides 4 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K. Regis Jesuit hitting: Natalie Shellhorn 1-2, 2B; Alex Tavlarides 1-2