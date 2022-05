AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, May 23, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Class 5A Region 6 (at Vista Ridge H.S.)

First round: Vista Ridge 2, Eaglecrest 1 (8 inn.)

Class 5A Region 7 (at Pueblo West H.S.)

First round: Cherokee Trail 2, Dakota Ridge 1

Championship: Cherokee Trail 16, Pueblo West 10

Class 5A Region 8 (at Legacy H.S.)

First round: Grandview 11, Arvada West 3

Championship: Legacy 5, Grandview 4

BOYS LACROSSE

Class 5A state semifinals (at Univ. of Denver)

Mountain Vista 9, Regis Jesuit 8

Score by quarters:

Mtn. Vista 5 1 2 1 — 9

Regis Jesuit 1 3 2 1 — 8