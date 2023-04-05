AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, April 4, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

All Faiths Classic (Las Vegas)

Regis Jesuit 6, Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) 5

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Archbishop Moeller 000 000 5 — 5 9 1

Regis Jesuit 003 002 1 — 6 8 1

WP — Regis Jesuit: Pierce Martin (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Christian Lopez 2-2, 2 runs; Andrew Bell 2-4, 3 RBI, run; Tyce Smith 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI; Brody Chyr 1-2, 2 runs

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cherry Creek def. Overland 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, 15-12

Denver East def. Vista PEAK 25-20, 25-22, 25-22

Grandview def. Mullen 25-14, 25-18, 25-8

Littleton Public Schools def. Eaglecrest 31-33, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 15-11

Rangeview def. Denver West 25-12, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19

Regis Groff def. Gateway 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 26-24

Valor Christian def. Cherokee Trail 25-23, 25-15, 25-20