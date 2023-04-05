AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, April 4, 2023:
BASEBALL
All Faiths Classic (Las Vegas)
Regis Jesuit 6, Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) 5
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Archbishop Moeller 000 000 5 — 5 9 1
Regis Jesuit 003 002 1 — 6 8 1
WP — Regis Jesuit: Pierce Martin (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Christian Lopez 2-2, 2 runs; Andrew Bell 2-4, 3 RBI, run; Tyce Smith 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI; Brody Chyr 1-2, 2 runs
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Cherry Creek def. Overland 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, 15-12
Denver East def. Vista PEAK 25-20, 25-22, 25-22
Grandview def. Mullen 25-14, 25-18, 25-8
Littleton Public Schools def. Eaglecrest 31-33, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 15-11
Rangeview def. Denver West 25-12, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19
Regis Groff def. Gateway 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 26-24
Valor Christian def. Cherokee Trail 25-23, 25-15, 25-20