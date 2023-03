AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

ICE HOCKEY

Class 5A quarterfinals

Regis Jesuit 4, Monarch 3 (2OT)

Score by periods:

Monarch 0 2 1 0 0 — 3

Regis Jesuit 1 1 1 0 1 — 4

Regis Jesuit goals: Carter Schick 2, Nicolas Piniero (GWG), Nolan Williams. Regis Jesuit assists: Ian Beck, Parker Brinner, Jake Filler, Michael Manville. Regis Jesuit saves: Alijah Hernandez (29 shots on goal-26 saves)