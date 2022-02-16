AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hinkley 59, Wheat Ridge 45

Rangeview 71, Gateway 30

Vista PEAK 68, Brighton 61

Colorado League Tournament

Eagle Ridge Academy 50, Aurora Central 31

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central    11   1  14    5 — 31

ERidge Academy  4  15  15  16 — 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vista PEAK 78, Brighton 47

Wheat Ridge 42, Hinkley 34

Colorado League Tournament

Aurora Central 59, Arvada 18

