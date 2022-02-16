AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hinkley 59, Wheat Ridge 45
Rangeview 71, Gateway 30
Vista PEAK 68, Brighton 61
Colorado League Tournament
Eagle Ridge Academy 50, Aurora Central 31
Score by quarters:
Aurora Central 11 1 14 5 — 31
ERidge Academy 4 15 15 16 — 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vista PEAK 78, Brighton 47
Wheat Ridge 42, Hinkley 34
Colorado League Tournament
Aurora Central 59, Arvada 18