AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rangeview 85, Regis Groff 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Golden 58, Aurora Central 22
Mt. Zion Prep Academy 59, Regis Jesuit 45
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 12 11 8 14 — 45
Mt. Zion Prep 16 9 12 22 — 59
Battle of the Rockies (at Rocky Mountain H.S.)
First round: Fossil Ridge 56, Rangeview 48
Wildcat Classic (at Fruita Monument H.S.)
Fruita Monument 51, Eaglecrest 36
BOYS WRESTLING
Douglas County 42, Overland 21
Eaglecrest 69, Cherry Creek 11
Grandview 79, Adams City 0
GIRLS WRESTLING
Douglas County 48, Overland 18