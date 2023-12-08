AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rangeview 85, Regis Groff 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Golden 58, Aurora Central 22

Mt. Zion Prep Academy 59, Regis Jesuit 45

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 12 11 8 14 — 45

Mt. Zion Prep 16 9 12 22 — 59

Battle of the Rockies (at Rocky Mountain H.S.)

First round: Fossil Ridge 56, Rangeview 48

Wildcat Classic (at Fruita Monument H.S.)

Fruita Monument 51, Eaglecrest 36

BOYS WRESTLING

Douglas County 42, Overland 21

Eaglecrest 69, Cherry Creek 11

Grandview 79, Adams City 0

GIRLS WRESTLING

Douglas County 48, Overland 18

